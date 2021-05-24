STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New LoP VD Satheesan, an environmentalist who stands for sustainable development

Published: 24th May 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 04:31 AM

Lalithambika Antharjanam with V D Satheesan (R) at the inauguration of Mahatma Gandhi University in 1987.

Lalithambika Antharjanam with V D Satheesan (R) at the inauguration of Mahatma Gandhi University in 1987. (Photo | Facebook)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: VD Satheesan, the new Opposition leader, is known for his commitment to environment conservation and for his varied interests, from arts to films and literature.

“I’ve known him for the past 27 years or so before he first contested an election to the assembly. He has always maintained an uncompromising stance on environmental protection through sustainable development,” said Dr C J John, secretary of the Kochi-based Environment Monitoring Forum.

Dr John said Satheesan’s concepts are very clear and, as the leader of the Opposition, he is expected to make key interventions if the government proceeds with projects destructing the ecology, which would impact future generations.

“But Satheesan is not an environmental fundamentalist, which means he’s for sustainable development and would be very practical in his approach,” said Dr John.

Jose Dominic, a veteran of the Kerala tourism industry, said Satheesan’s elevation is looked upon with high expectations not just by the Congress party workers but also by the public in general.

“He’s absolutely the best man for the job. I’m sure he’ll bring a new perspective to public discourse. He’s highly knowledgeable and willing to listen and learn,” said Dominic.

With P Prasad, who has led several environment-related protests, becoming the new agriculture minister, it would be interesting to observe the government’s approach towards the Sabarimala airport and the Athirapally hydel project, said experts. 

“Prasad is also a known environmentalist. So we can expect some meaningful interventions by both Satheesan and Prasad for the cause of protecting ecology,” said Dr John.

Ranjit Thamby, a close friend of Satheesan since their college days, said the new Opposition leader is a voracious reader and capable of holding a conversation on any topic, be it arts, films or literature.“He is a good student on almost all topics. Satheesan is also passionate about the cause of the environment,” he said. Dominic said Satheesan also has a genuine concern for the community he lives in. 

“During the 2018 and 2019 floods, I’ve seen the kind of work he has done,” he said.

Satheesan can act beyond groupism: P T Thomas

Hailing Congress high command decision on appointing VD Satheesan as Opposition Leader, senior Congress leader P T Thomas, MLA, said Satheesan could act beyond factionalism in the party. He also said the Congress state unit is likely to be restructured.

