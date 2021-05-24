Those with comorbidities, frontline workers to get priority in vaccination in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing clarity on the vaccination among those aged between 18 and 44 years in the district, the health department stated that only those included in the priority list will be eligible for taking the jab. During the initial phase, only people with comorbidities and frontline workers will be given priority for vaccination.

​The registration for vaccinating those who belonging to the 18-44 age group started on May 1 in the state.

According to Dr Sivadas M G, district nodal officer for vaccination, Ernakulam, both the vaccine doses allotted by the Centre and procured by the state will be used for the purpose.

“The vaccines allotted by the Centre will be given to those aged above 45 years and vaccines procured by the state will be given to those who belong to the 18-44 age group. The vaccines will be given based on the availability of stock. Therefore, as of now, we can only give the jabs to those on the priority list,” said Dr Sivadas.

Among many other critical illnesses, diabetes, hypertension, cardiac issues, liver ailments, neurological conditions, genetic disorders, autoimmune diseases and lung diseases including asthma, are listed in the comorbidity category. “The certification of doctor is must for those registering under that category,” said Dr Sivadas.

Registration should be done online only through the CoWin site. According to the district health department, the vaccine doses procured by the state will be given to those aged between 18 and 44 on Monday and Tuesday. From Thursday, those above 45 years will be vaccinated with the availability of the doses allotted from the Centre.

Among the frontline workers identified by the state government, field staff of various departments, including food and civil supplies, Food Corporation of India, postal, social justice, women and child and animal husbandry, have also been included. Students or others going to foreign countries for whom vaccination is compulsory, port staff, seafarers, those in fisheries sector and teachers posted in valuation camp of SSLC/HSC/VHSC exams have also been included in the priority category. Those aged above 45 must register on the CoWin site and book the time and place for taking the jab.

Meanwhile, due to the restrictions imposed by the state and the district administration, private hospitals, including those which had already procured the vaccines themselves, were discouraged from carrying out further vaccination. Due to limited slots allotted by the district administration, private hospitals are not able to make vaccine doses available for their staff and family members.

“Each session in the hospitals include 100 slots. Earlier, we used to get 2-3 sessions per day. Now, the district administration allots only one session daily. It gets filled within seconds and we are not able to register for our health staff and their families. Even the vaccine procured by the hospital is not able to be put into use,” said a doctor with a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Registration process for those between 18-44 years of age

Register on CoWIN website www.cowin.gov.in

Upload the comorbidity Certificate in the Kerala government vaccine website

https://covid19.kerala.gov.in/vaccine/

The district health department after verifying the details, will approve the certificate. The beneficiary will be notified the place and time of vaccination through SMS

In the case of a frontline worker, registration on the state government vaccine site should be done by respective employer/ head of the organisation/ liaison officer