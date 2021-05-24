Two friends found dead in Alappuzha, cops suspect sanitiser consumption

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Two persons were found dead at Chavady near Thuravoor in Alappuzha's Cherthala taluk after they allegedly consumed hand sanitizer on Monday, police said.

Kuthiathode Circle Inspector AV Saiju said the deceased were identified as Baiju, 52, Kollasseril house, Kuthiyathodu and Stephen 47 Kaithavalappil house, Kuthiyathodu.

Police said that the deceased were friends and have been found dead at their respective houses. "Sanitizer bottles and glass were found from their houses. We suspect they have consumed sanitizer, but we cannot confirm it. We have started a probe and the scientific team from the police department has collected evidence from their houses. The exact reason for their deaths could be ascertained only after post-mortem examination," the police said.

Stephan and Baiju used to consume liquor together regularly. The police have found big bottles of sanitizers from their houses.

Baiju was found unconscious at his house in the early hours of Monday. His relatives brought him to Thuravoor taluk hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, Stephan was found dead at his house. Both houses are situated close to each other.

The bodies have been shifted to Vandanam Medical College for postmortem, the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)