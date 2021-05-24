STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two friends found dead in Alappuzha, cops suspect sanitiser consumption

Stephan and Baiju used to consume liquor together. The police have found big bottles of sanitizers from their houses.

Published: 24th May 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Two persons were found dead at Chavady near Thuravoor in Alappuzha's Cherthala taluk after they allegedly consumed hand sanitizer on Monday, police said.

Kuthiathode Circle Inspector AV Saiju said the deceased were identified as Baiju, 52, Kollasseril house, Kuthiyathodu and Stephen 47 Kaithavalappil house, Kuthiyathodu.

Police said that the deceased were friends and have been found dead at their respective houses. "Sanitizer bottles and glass were found from their houses. We suspect they have consumed sanitizer, but we cannot confirm it. We have started a probe and the scientific team from the police department has collected evidence from their houses. The exact reason for their deaths could be ascertained only after post-mortem examination," the police said.

Stephan and Baiju used to consume liquor together regularly. The police have found big bottles of sanitizers from their houses.

Baiju was found unconscious at his house in the early hours of Monday. His relatives brought him to Thuravoor taluk hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, Stephan was found dead at his house. Both houses are situated close to each other.

The bodies have been shifted to Vandanam Medical College for postmortem, the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hand sanitizer sanitiser consumption Alappuzha alcoholism Alappuzha suicide case
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp