Unfair advantage being given to online retailers, alleges Kerala traders forum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The exemption given to e-commerce companies is causing huge losses to local retailers, whose operations are either minimised or banned during the triple lockdown, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has alleged.

In connection wit this, members of the Samithi have approached the chief secretary against the state police chief’s order giving exemption to the movement of essential commodities through e-commerce agencies in containment zones.

A message issued by State Police Chief Loknath Behera to his deputies on May 15 asks them to allow movement of essential commodities through e-commerce agencies such as “Amazon Seller Service Pvt Ltd, Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, its logistics arm Ekart, Instakart Services Pvt Ltd, IMG, Gilbarco Veeder Root India Pvt Ltd, GVR- Petrol, diesel, dispensing unit manufacturers, Medlife, Pharmeasy, Netmeds and Grofers etc”.

The message says permission can be given to all operations by these agencies ranging from the movement of delivery boys to interstate and intrastate truck movement.

The staff’s movement to delivery stations should be permitted, even if the latter falls in containment zones, according to the SPC’s direction. KVVES state secretary S S Manoj said the police chief’s direction was giving an unfair advantage to online marketplaces.

“The local traders selling essentials in the triple lockdown districts are allowed to function only for six hours in every two days. Others like those selling fancy items, textiles, home appliances and mobile phones are not even allowed to open. Meanwhile, e-commerce agencies can sell any of these goods without any restriction,” he told The New Indian Express.