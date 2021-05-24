STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virus weakens body, post-Covid ailments delay complete recovery

The Covid-19 infection in those with comorbidities including diabetes, kidney ailments or those undergoing treatment for cancer, takes a toll on them.

Published: 24th May 2021 04:52 AM

Following a healthy diet, drinking plenty of fluids, doing mild exercises and good sleep will help many dealing with post-Covid issues. (Express Illustrations)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the advent of the new variants, the symptoms and effects of Covid on people have also differed. Even in those who recovered from Covid-19 in the second wave, varying symptoms including gastrointestinal ailments are noticed. The weakening of immunity because of Covid infection results in a wide ranglments, some of them severe.

Amjal Roshyn, 37, a native of Kannu,r, tested negative on April 28. As post-Covid symptoms, he had diarrhoea and extreme tiredness for a week after recovery. “I had to consult a doctor. Since I stay with my family, foods is prepared at home and we never buy it from outside. It took almost two weeks for me to be back on track,” said Amjal, who works at a private company in Bengaluru. 

Like Amjal, many are facing post-Covid difficulties irrespective of age. The Covid-19 infection in those with comorbidities including diabetes, kidney ailments or those undergoing treatment for cancer, takes a toll on them.

“The antibiotics, antiviral, antifungal medicines and steroids bring down the immune response of the body. It may vary in people. It can affect lungs, kidneys and also cause symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and tiredness. When our body is weak, infections are bound to happen in some. Even the black fungal infection is one such type, it affects immuno-compromised people who have recovered from Covid-19,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist.

The common ailments found in recovered people in the second wave range from gastrointestinal tract infection associated with abdominal pain, loose stool to vomiting. Since the second wave is more severe than the first, doctors advise Covid-recovered patients to seek medical help if the symptoms persist for over a week.

According to doctors, those above the age of 35 years are seen with severe post-Covid symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach pain after recovery.

“Post-Covid symptoms vary in people. In some, diarrhoea can last for four-seven days. Persisting headache is another symptom noticed in those who visit post-Covid clinics. Usually for those who have recovered, we advise a follow-up after seven days,” said a health official.

Following a healthy diet, drinking plenty of fluids, doing mild exercises and good sleep will help many dealing with post-Covid issues. “It is important that those in the recovery phase of Covid-19 follow these simple steps. Vaccination should be given priority in two-three months after recovery,” said Dr Monu.

