STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pressure mounts on Kerala govt to classify bank employees as frontline workers

He said bank employees are also facing innumerable problems in commuting to their branches and offices due to curbs imposed by the various state governments.

Published: 25th May 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the banking sector losing 1,300 lives due to Covid across the country — 21 in Kerala so far — the pressure is building on the government to include the bank employees in the frontline workers (FLW) category for Covid vaccination.As per a note prepared by the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), the Covid infection and the death toll in the banking sector is much higher when compared to the fatalities per population in the country. For instance, as of April 19, the number of Covid deaths of bank employees as a percentage of its total employee strength is 0.10 per cent while it’s 0.02 per cent in the country as a percentage of total population.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his daily presser in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, said the government was actively considering to classify bank employees as frontline workers.K S Krishna, national joint secretary, AIBEF, said Kerala lost six bank employees in the first wave of the pandemic and another 15 in the second wave. “We observe that while the number of people infected under the second wave is much higher, especially in the number of deaths. This is creating a lot of scare and panic amongst the bank employees,” said the AIBEF note.

In Kerala, eight employees of SBI alone have succumbed to Covid. C D Josson, AKBEF general secretary, said SBI reported seven deaths after May 2 (the day of counting), which has sent a scare among the banking members. “We are not taking into consideration other deaths where family members working in bank branches get exposed to Covid and transmit the disease at home,” said Joson. 

“We expect an announcement (on FLW for bank employees) to come on Tuesday itself,” he said.AIBEA’s general secretary C H Venkatachalam, in a release, said: “Our cry to treat bank employees under priority for vaccination was not taken seriously by the central government and now only some ‘requests’ are being sent to the state governments. Even now, there is no directive to this effect from the central government. Bank employees feel ignored by the government.”

He said bank employees are also facing innumerable problems in commuting to their branches and offices due to curbs imposed by the various state governments. Many employees and officers have faced humiliation, ill-treatment, manhandling, abuses etc from the local police personnel while they were travelling to their branches and return.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bank employees frontline workers Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp