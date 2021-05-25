STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Social media split over Hindu doctor reciting Islamic prayer for dying Covid patient

The debate began with a Facebook post from the rationalist thinker C Ravichandran who found no merit in celebrating the incident.

Published: 25th May 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Rekha Krishna

Dr Rekha Krishnan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The act of a Hindu doctor reciting Islamic prayer for a sinking Muslim patient has ignited a debate on social media between a section of believers and atheists with the latter branding it an ‘unprofessional and unethical act.’Dr Rekha Krishnan, a doctor from Pattambi, had won praise from all over the country for her ‘humane’ act of reciting ‘Kalima’ for a Covid patient at the hospital. Renowned personalities including Shashi Tharoor had tweeted that her act was the ‘Kerala model of humanity.’

The debate began with a Facebook post from the rationalist thinker C Ravichandran who found no merit in celebrating the incident.“It is our moral obligation to make the last moments easier for dying persons. If the physician had helped the patient feel less pain and more comfort, it would have been praiseworthy. Dragging one’s own religious delusions to the ventilator, that too without the consent of the patient, is neither ethical nor professional. I don’t see any merit in leaking this whole ‘private story’ to the public either,” he said.

He said it was obvious that the story was celebrated as ‘unique’ because of some external reasons, and not for the humaneness of the act alone.“We can see more humane acts around on a daily basis. To me, the reason to celebrate this story as an out-of-the-world stuff is hollow and cosmetic in character,” Ravichandran said. He wanted to know whether the doctor believes in the prayer she chanted, which says Allah is the only god. 

“How can someone perform something he/she doesn’t really believe in? The very act lacks emotional involvement. Emotional honesty warrants one to be true to oneself and others rather than ‘perform’ as per demands,” Ravichandran said. Sunni leader Abdul Hameed Faizi, who was among the first to congratulate the doctor, said he fails to understand the mentality of the atheists.

“The doctor has done everything possible as per medical science. The next step is to ameliorate the pain of the patient. The doctor had gone for a psychological approach at that juncture. There is nothing wrong legally and ethically from the part of doctor. She did the best possible thing for a patient who was in the sinking stage,” he said. He wanted to know what alternative the atheists would suggest in such a situation. “Will they let the patient suffer pain till the last moment?” Faizi asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Islamic prayer Hindu doctor Covid patient
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp