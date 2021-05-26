STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress team to visit Lakshadweep, Kummanam flays UDF, LDF

The Congress on Tuesday announced that it will send a delegation to Lakshadweep to take stock of the situation. 

Published: 26th May 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 06:56 AM

Kummanam Rajashekharan

Kummanam Rajashekharan (File photo EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress on Tuesday announced that it will send a delegation to Lakshadweep to take stock of the situation. Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal said an AICC delegation will visit the islands soon and the party office-bearer in charge of the island has been asked to chart agitation programmes after assessing the situation there.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the ouster of the administrator. He said Patel was appointed administrator to implement the agenda of the Sangh Parivar.“Most of the decisions taken by the administrator in less than six months of his appointment have resulted in absolute chaos in Lakshadweep,” he wrote. Congress Working Committee member Oommen Chandy urged the administration to rescind its controversial orders and restore peace.

CPM Rajya Sabha member John Brittas said the administrator was trying to raze the culture and economy of the islands. CPM central committee member K K Shailaja and legislator K T Jaleel too deplored Patel’s acts.

BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said the Congress, CPM and Muslim League leaders are spreading lies for reaping political and communal benefits. “They are trying to whip up communal and regional passion by saying that the administrator is from Gujarat and the ships are being moved to Karnataka. This is a dangerous move,” he said.

