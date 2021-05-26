STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study

All six patients in the study were vaccinated at an interdose interval range of 4-6 weeks and COVID-19 symptoms were observed in all at least 15 days post the second dose. 

Published: 26th May 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Covishield

A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The genomic analysis of breakthrough infections in healthcare workers has shown that the Covishield vaccine is effective in preventing severe COVID-19, says a study by Indian genomic experts.

The study Genomic survey of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine breakthrough infections in healthcare workers from Kerala published in the Journal of Infection, highlights the importance of continued genomic surveillance for tracking emergent SARS-CoV-2 variants.

This work was supported by the National Health Mission Kerala as part of the genomic surveillance and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), India.

All six patients in the study were vaccinated at an interdose interval range of 4-6 weeks and COVID-19 symptoms were observed in all at least 15 days post the second dose. 

ALSO READ | Only way to decrease variants of COVID is by increasing vaccination: Gagandeep Kang

Considering the efficacy of Covishield against symptomatic COVID-19 following two standard doses is 63 per cent, a small percentage of fully-vaccinated people may still get infected. However, it is important to note that none of the six patients presented with severe illness or required hospitalization, the study noted.

Characterization of clinically important SARS-CoV-2 variants in vaccinated individuals confers possible exploration of a selection of viral escape mutants following immunization.

"Genome sequencing revealed that 4 patients in this study were infected by the B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2. N501Y, a key mutation in the B.1.1.7 lineage has been reported to escape neutralization by some monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and a small decrease in neutralization activity in patients vaccinated with Moderna (mRNA-1273) or Pfizer–BioNTech (BNT162b2) [[10]]," it said.

B.1.1.7 has also been shown to lower neutralising antibody titres against vaccines as compared to non-B.1.1.7 variants.

"Both E484K and S477N, found in two patients, are reported to escape neutralization by a range of mAbs. E484K is also associated with a decrease in neutralizing activity of convalescent and post-vaccination sera," it further said.

The experts concluded that while it remains unclear if these breakthrough infections are related to vaccine efficacy, immune evasion, or other factors, the study highlights the importance of continued genomic surveillance for tracking emergent SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield breakthrough infections among healthcare workers Covid-19 vaccines Severe disease after breakthrough infections three severed heads fighting covid
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp