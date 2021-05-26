STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight leaders quit Lakshadweep BJP after new administrator's arbitrary actions

Abdullakutty even said that administrator Patel was trying to implement the development dream of Narendra Modi in Lakshadweep.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least eight office-bearers of the Lakshadweep BJP unit resigned from the party on Tuesday, in protest against administrator Praful Khoda Patel’s arbitrary actions that they fear will destroy the culture and peace of the Union Territory.

Also read: Centre’s pointsman in Lakshadweep in eye of storm, rouses furore among locals

Sources said more resignations will follow in the coming days as the efforts by the local unit to expose the anti-people activities of administration did not elicit any reply from the Central government.

The resignation of office-bearers is a big blow to the BJP leaders in Kerala including national vice-president AP Abdullakutty who is in charge of Lakshadweep and state president K Surendran. Both of them claimed that the issues in Dweep were created by Muslim organisations and the Left parties in Kerala for serving their vested agenda. 

Those who submitted 
Resignation on Tuesday to Abdullakutty include former state vice-president M C Muthukoya, treasurer B Shukkoor and BJYM former general secretary Mohammed Hashim. 

Leaders’ decision after Modi failed to reply
The BJP Lakshadweep unit had written a letter to Modi on April 20, complaining against Patel’s action. The letter sought the Central government’s intervention to withdraw the move to ban beef and decision to close schools. The leaders who signed the letter did not receive any reply. Meanwhile, the administration continued its actions against the local people. 

