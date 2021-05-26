Heavy rain lashes Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram; yellow alert in 9 districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain lashed Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod on Tuesday under the influence of Cyclone Yaas. Low-lying areas in the capital were inundated following the rain. According to India Meteorological Department, Kasaragod received 9 cm rain during the 12 hours that ended on 8.30 pm on Tuesday followed by Thiruvananthapuram city with 7 cm. The Thampanoor KSRTC bus stand and railway station premises were flooded as heavy rain lashed the capital in the evening.

IMD has sounded yellow alert across the state except in Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, warning of isolated heavy showers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area and more parts of Southwest and Southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

Conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of Southwest Monsoon. As per IMD, the southwest monsoon will arrive in the state by May 31. Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, at noon on Wednesday after it develops into a very severe cyclonic storm. As a result, the state is expected to get heavy showers.

