STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Newly-elected Speaker MB Rajesh rose from ranks, was named one of best parliamentarians

M B Rajesh, who was elected speaker of the 15th Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, contested from Thrithala against Congress’ V T Balram and wrested the seat by 3,173 votes.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan greets successor M B Rajesh at the Speaker’s office in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | PRD Photo

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: MB Rajesh, who was elected speaker of the 15th Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, contested from Thrithala against Congress’ VT Balram and wrested the seat by 3,173 votes. This was his maiden contest to the assembly.  He is the son of Mambatta Balakrishnan Nair who had retired as a  havildar in the Army and Karalmanna Mangalassery M K Ramani. Rajesh was born in Jalandhar in Punjab as his father was posted there at that time.

He had his early education at the Kayiliyaad KV UP School and Chalavara Higher Secondary School. He did his graduation and postgraduation in Economics from NSS College, Ottappalam. He later secured a law degree from the Law Academy in Thiruvananthapuram. He had served as the SFI district secretary and state secretary, DYFI district and state president and also the national president. 

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 and 2014. Though the NDA had been in power since 2014 and then Human Resources Minister Smriti Irani had earmarked a provision in the Union budget for the IIT in Palakkad, Rajesh had followed it up regularly as an MP and succeeded in persuading the Central government to announce it. He was also the recipient of many awards like the Cherian J Kappen award instituted by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute, and the awards of India Press Club of North America, Global Pravasi Malayalee Confederation, Kottayam Lions Club and Palakkad and Shoranur Rotary clubs.

In 2011, ‘The Week’ selected Rajesh as one of the best five young MPs of India and in 2014 ‘Manorama News’ had selected him as one of the five best MPs from Kerala. In 2017, ‘Deccan Chronicle’ described him as the Youth Icon of the Year .His wife Dr Ninitha Kanichery is an assistant professor in the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. He has two daughters — Niranjana, plus one student of PMG Higher Secondary School, and Priya Datta, fourth standard student of the Government Lower Primary School, Manapullikavu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala assembly MB Rajesh
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp