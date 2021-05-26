STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three MBBS students debarred for impersonation in exams

University suspends chief examination superintendent, 3 invigilators

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Three MBBS students of Azeezia Medical College, Meeyannoor, here were debarred by Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) on Tuesday on charges of impersonation while appearing for the examinations. KUHS has also ordered a detailed probe. In addition, the university has also suspended the chief examination superintendent, a native of Karnataka and three women invigilators which include  his wife. It is the first case of impersonation reported in KUHS.

KUHS vice-chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal called on the Chancellor and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to brief him about the incident. 

Health Minister Veena George directed the KUHS vice chancellor to conduct a proper inquiry and take stern action against those who are found guilty. The impersonation was reported in the Part I (additional) exams of third-year students which were held in January this year.

An inquiry panel of the university also reported that one of the students’ answer sheets had gone missing. Therefore the university called for a police probe and cancelled the exam centre at the college. The incident came to light after the university raised suspicion after the three students, who had earlier failed to clear the papers, secured 95 per cent marks in the examination. The students had failed to complete the course even after nine years. They got MBBS admission in 2012. 

The authorities found a mismatch in the handwriting after comparing it with their previous answer sheets.  Since the question paper was delivered online, it is suspected that the printout of the question paper and answer book were handed over to someone else, who wrote the exam. Later, the answer books were returned. The sheet where the registration number has to be recorded was also separated from the answer books. 

The authorities also found a mismatch in the barcodes on the registration number slip and the answer book. In the course of further investigation, the three students admitted that the handwriting on the answer books was not theirs.

HEALTH MINISTER ORDERS STERN ACTION 
T’Puram: Health Minister Veena George directed KUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnumal to take strong action against the three students accused of malpractice in the MBBS examination held in Kollam. She sought a report on the incident after the malpractice came to light recently. The college authorities have maintained that the students and the invigilators were from outside. Meanwhile, the cancellation of the examination centre has become a cause for concern among other students in the college. The university is yet to provide  an alternative centre for the students. 

FAILED STUDENTS PASS WITH 95%
Authorities grew suspicious after the three students, who had earlier failed to clear the papers, secured 95% marks in the exam. On comparing their answer sheets with previous ones, they found a mismatch in their handwriting.

