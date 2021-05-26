V Muraleedharan helps Malayali admitted in Congo hospital with ischemic stroke

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The family of 43-year-old Malayali Anilkumar C G, who has been stranded in the Democratic Republic of Congo with no money for his treatment for ischemic stroke, is in great relief as Union Minister of State for External Affairs Muraleedharan intervened in his matter and helped the family financially.

“With the help of the minister, the embassy there expedited the process to pay Anil’s hospital bill. He has now been shifted to a better hospital in Buckau in Africa. It was a 12-hour journey via ship,” said Satheesh V T, a friend of Anilkumar.

A native of Aluva, Anilkumar travelled to Congo for an electrician’s job in a Malayali venture two months ago. Nearly two few weeks back, Anil experienced severe headache and dizziness and was taken to CIMAK Hospital, Goma, where he was diagnosed with ischemic stroke. On May 13, he was admitted to the hospital as his condition started worsening.

Yamuna with the help of her relatives and friends managed to transfer some money for her husband’s treatment. A few Malayalis at Goma also helped mobilise funds for his treatment. Several political leaders and embassy officials were approached to help Anil’s family.

“The hospital bills were too high and I was not in a position to afford them,” said Yamuna. “I am working as a saleswoman at Lakshmi Medicals, Aluva and have two school-going kids and the mother-in-law to take care of,” she said.

On Saturday, the hospital authorities informed her that a total of $6,500 needed to be paid to discharge him. I am grateful to the minister for helping us and speeding up the procedure from the embassy’s part,” she added.

The hospital where Anil is admitted is located near the place where a volcano erupted on Sunday, following which tremors of 5.1 magnitude were experienced repeatedly. “Bystanders in the hospital were shifted immediately and several patients were also discharged. Anil’s bystander informed us that several buildings near the hospital have collapsed,” he said.

Yamuna and Anil’s other relatives are relieved that he has been shifted to a better hospital. Yamuna has submitted a petition to the Indian ambassador, requesting him to bring Anil back to Kerala as soon his health condition becomes stable.