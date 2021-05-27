STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Digital classes to begin in Kerala on June 1, 70% of textbooks ready for distribution

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct Plus One final examinations, the minister said

Published: 27th May 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

online class

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital classes through KITE-Victers channel will begin on June 1 and class-level online instruction is expected to commence by July in a phased manner after ensuring availability of digital devices and internet connectivity to students, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Thursday.

In the first week of June, bridge classes and sessions intended to boost the confidence level of students have been planned through KITE-Victers, the minister said. "If the classes last year were fully channel-oriented, from this year onwards we have come up with online programmes at the class-level where teachers interact live with students," Sivankutty said.

The minister urged local bodies, philanthropists, elected representatives and the general public to come forward to ensure adequate availability of digital devices to all students before the digital and online instruction is rolled out. Steps will be taken to enhance internet connectivity in far-flung areas, he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct Plus One final examinations, the minister said. However, Plus Two classes will begin in the second week of June.

Praveshanolsvam

'Praveshanolsavam', the grand reception accorded to students who join schools, will be held in virtual mode this year on June 1. Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Praveshanolsavam programmes to be telecast through KITE-Victers Channel at 10 am. This will be followed by programmes at the school level in virtual mode. Elected representatives and heads of schools will greet the newcomers.

Textbooks and uniforms

Around 70% of the 2.62 crore textbooks (first volume) for school students have already reached school societies for distribution. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the distribution of text books for Class One students at Manancaud TTI here at 10 am on May 29.

Handloom material for school uniforms will be distributed to students from classes I to VII in government schools and I to IV in aided schools. For students who do not receive uniform material, Rs 600 will be provided per student in case regular classes begin during the upcoming academic year. Uniform material for 9.39 lakh students has reached the distribution centres, the minister said.

HSE, VHSE valuation

The valuation of Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary exams will be held from June 1 to 19 at various valuation camps across the state. While 26,447 Higher Secondary teachers will attend the valuation in 79 camps, 3031 Vocational Higher Secondary teachers will conduct the valuation in eight camps. The HSE and VHSE practical exams will be held from June 21 to July 7.

The valuation of SSLC and THSLC exams will begin on June 7 and will be completed by June 25. As many as 12512 teachers will attend the valuation in 79 camps across the state. THSLC valuation will be done in two camps with a total of 92 teachers. The government has already decided to cancel SSLC/ THSLC practical examinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Digital classes V Sivankutty
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said most parts of the state were affected by the cyclone and the rain it brought along. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer | Why are cyclones more frequent in India this year?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organised cyber-attack. Later, BJP leaders in Kerala also condemned the actor's post publicly, giving the incident a clearer political colour. However, several politicians and Prithviraj's colleagues from the film industry along with thousands of social media users have now launched a counter-campaign in support of the actor and the people of Lakshadweep.
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp