Digital classes to begin in Kerala on June 1, 70% of textbooks ready for distribution

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital classes through KITE-Victers channel will begin on June 1 and class-level online instruction is expected to commence by July in a phased manner after ensuring availability of digital devices and internet connectivity to students, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Thursday.

In the first week of June, bridge classes and sessions intended to boost the confidence level of students have been planned through KITE-Victers, the minister said. "If the classes last year were fully channel-oriented, from this year onwards we have come up with online programmes at the class-level where teachers interact live with students," Sivankutty said.

The minister urged local bodies, philanthropists, elected representatives and the general public to come forward to ensure adequate availability of digital devices to all students before the digital and online instruction is rolled out. Steps will be taken to enhance internet connectivity in far-flung areas, he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct Plus One final examinations, the minister said. However, Plus Two classes will begin in the second week of June.

Praveshanolsvam

'Praveshanolsavam', the grand reception accorded to students who join schools, will be held in virtual mode this year on June 1. Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Praveshanolsavam programmes to be telecast through KITE-Victers Channel at 10 am. This will be followed by programmes at the school level in virtual mode. Elected representatives and heads of schools will greet the newcomers.

Textbooks and uniforms

Around 70% of the 2.62 crore textbooks (first volume) for school students have already reached school societies for distribution. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the distribution of text books for Class One students at Manancaud TTI here at 10 am on May 29.

Handloom material for school uniforms will be distributed to students from classes I to VII in government schools and I to IV in aided schools. For students who do not receive uniform material, Rs 600 will be provided per student in case regular classes begin during the upcoming academic year. Uniform material for 9.39 lakh students has reached the distribution centres, the minister said.

HSE, VHSE valuation

The valuation of Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary exams will be held from June 1 to 19 at various valuation camps across the state. While 26,447 Higher Secondary teachers will attend the valuation in 79 camps, 3031 Vocational Higher Secondary teachers will conduct the valuation in eight camps. The HSE and VHSE practical exams will be held from June 21 to July 7.

The valuation of SSLC and THSLC exams will begin on June 7 and will be completed by June 25. As many as 12512 teachers will attend the valuation in 79 camps across the state. THSLC valuation will be done in two camps with a total of 92 teachers. The government has already decided to cancel SSLC/ THSLC practical examinations.