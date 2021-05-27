HC dismisses Saritha Nair’s bail plea in job fraud case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has dismissed the bail plea of Saritha Nair, an accused in a case related to swindling of money from a job-seeker offering him a job in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco). Dismissing the bail, Justice B Sudheendra Kumar observed that since she was involved in several other cases of similar nature, this was not a fit case to release her on bail at this stage.

The prosecution’s allegation is that Saritha and the other accused had offered a job to a Neyyatinkara native as store assistant in Bevco and received Rs 11.49 lakh from him. However, the job was not provided and instead, the accused produced forged documents to cheat the complainant.

Saritha had been in custody since her arrest on April 23. Opposing the bail, the public prosecutor submitted that she was involved in many other cases of more or less the same nature. The investigation was only at its infancy and if she is granted bail, it is likely that she will commit similar offences.