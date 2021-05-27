STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC dismisses Saritha Nair’s bail plea in job fraud case

Saritha had been in custody since her arrest on April 23.

Published: 27th May 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Saritha Nair coming out of the Kozhikode Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday  | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has dismissed the bail plea of Saritha Nair, an accused in a case related to swindling of money from a job-seeker offering him a job in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco). Dismissing the bail, Justice B Sudheendra Kumar observed that since she was involved in several other cases of similar nature, this was not a fit case to release her on bail at this stage.

The prosecution’s allegation is that Saritha and the other accused had offered a job to a Neyyatinkara native as store assistant in Bevco and received Rs 11.49 lakh from him. However, the job was not provided and instead, the accused produced forged documents to cheat the complainant. 

Saritha had been in custody since her arrest on April 23. Opposing the bail, the public prosecutor submitted that she was involved in many other cases of more or less the same nature. The investigation was only at its infancy and if she is granted bail, it is likely that she will commit similar offences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saritha Nair job fraud case Kerala High Court
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp