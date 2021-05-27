STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Assembly likely to pass resolution expressing concern over policies in Lakshadweep

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that there wouldn't be any difference of opinion in the state regarding the issues in Lakshadweep

Published: 27th May 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly

Kerala Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala assembly is likely to pass a unanimous resolution, expressing the state's concern about the recent developments in Lakshadweep. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday that there wouldn't be any difference of opinion in the state regarding the issues in Lakshadweep. "We have initiated steps for that," he replied when asked about the chances for a resolution in the assembly.

Earlier in the day, Assembly speaker M B Rajesh said that he is open to the idea of discussing a resolution seeking the removal of the Lakshadweep administrator in the state assembly. "Let the business advisory committee take a decision," he told reporters here.

ALSO READ: New rules for betterment of islanders, misinformation being unleashed: Lakshadweep Collector

It is learnt that leaders from treasury benches have initiated talks with the opposition to frame a proper resolution so that all parties can stand united to support it. Sources said the resolution will call for rolling back anti-people policies allegedly initiated by the Lakshadweep administration.

On Friday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will deliver the policy address of the new government in the assembly. It is unlikely that the house will take up other business on the day of the Governor's address. The resolution on Lakshadweep is likely to be presented on May 31, the next day of the sitting.

During the tenure of the previous LDF government, the state assembly had passed a resolution against the controversial CAA legislation.

