Noted social scientist Dr K Saradamoni no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted social scientist Dr K Saradamoni, who was highly reputed in the academic community for her path-breaking studies on socio-economic inequalities and issues related to women, labour and caste, passed away due to age-related illnesses at her residence here on Wednesday morning. She was 93. Saradamoni had a long stint with the Indian Statistical Institute, before which she had worked as a research officer at the state Planning Department.

Hailing from Pattathanam in Kollam, Saradamoni pursued her higher education at the Women’s College and University College here. She was part of the first batch of the three-year BA Honours in Economics course at the University College. She also held a PhD in Social Sciences from France.

Saradamoni has authored a number of books and published numerous research theses and articles. Emergence of a Slave Caste, Pulayas of Kerala, Women in Paddy Cultivation: A study in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Matriliny Transformed: Family Law and Ideology in Twentieth Century Travancore, Sthree, Sthreevadam, Sthreevimochanam, Marunna Lokam, Mattunnatharu and Ivar Vazhikattikal are among her popular books.

She has also edited the book The Scribe Remembered: N Gopinathan Nair, his life and times, which commemorates N Gopinathan Nair aka Janayugam Gopi, her husband and journalist and founder-editor of Janayugam newspaper.

Saradamoni also contributed to the Janayugam paper, in addition to which she handled a column in the Mainstream Weekly on political, social and economic affairs. Neuroscientist Dr Asha and Kerala Council for Historical Research director Dr Arunima are her children. The cremation was held at the Muttathara crematorium.