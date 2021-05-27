STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Noted social scientist Dr K Saradamoni no more

Hailing from Pattathanam in Kollam, Saradamoni pursued her higher education at the Women’s College and University College here.

Published: 27th May 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Dr K Saradamoni

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted social scientist Dr K Saradamoni, who was highly reputed in the academic community for her path-breaking studies on socio-economic inequalities and issues related to women, labour and caste, passed away due to age-related illnesses at her residence here on Wednesday morning. She was 93. Saradamoni had a long stint with the Indian Statistical Institute, before which she had worked as a research officer at the state Planning Department.  

Hailing from Pattathanam in Kollam, Saradamoni pursued her higher education at the Women’s College and University College here. She was part of the first batch of the three-year BA Honours in Economics course at the University College. She also held a PhD in Social Sciences from France.

Saradamoni has authored a number of books and published numerous research theses and articles. Emergence of a Slave Caste, Pulayas of Kerala, Women in Paddy Cultivation: A study in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Matriliny Transformed: Family Law and Ideology in Twentieth Century Travancore, Sthree, Sthreevadam, Sthreevimochanam, Marunna Lokam, Mattunnatharu and Ivar Vazhikattikal are among her popular books. 

She has also edited the book The Scribe Remembered: N Gopinathan Nair, his life and times, which commemorates N Gopinathan Nair aka Janayugam Gopi, her husband and journalist and founder-editor of Janayugam newspaper.

Saradamoni also contributed to the Janayugam paper, in addition to which she handled a column in the Mainstream Weekly on political, social and economic affairs. Neuroscientist Dr Asha and Kerala Council for Historical Research director Dr Arunima are her children. The cremation was held at the Muttathara crematorium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr K Saradamoni
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp