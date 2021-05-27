Three more held in Bevco theft case, five still at large

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three more people, including the kingpin of the liquor cases theft from the warehouse of Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) at Attingal, were arrested by the Attingal police on Wednesday. Five more are still at large while one — Rejith, 47, of Kavalayoor — was already arrested on Tuesday. Mebin Arthur, 23 who is the kingpin of the crime, Jibin, 29, and Nikhil, 21 were arrested based on the statement of Rejith.

All of the accused, except Jibin, are natives of Kavalayoor. Jibin is a native of Chirayinkeezhu. Earlier, only two of the accused were identified through the CCTV footage. “All the accused have criminal antecedents. During lockdown they used to sell liquor and other narcotic substances since the liquor outlets and bars were closed. However, efforts are on to nab five others. They will be brought to book soon,” said T Rajesh Kumar, Attingal inspector of police.

Arrested persons have been remanded in custody for 14 days. The accused who came in car and motorcycles broke into the warehouse situated in a secluded place through the rooftop made of aluminium sheet on May 9, police said.