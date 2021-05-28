STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intermarriage conundrum: Knanaya Church to continue its legal battle

In a press release issued by public relations officer Dr George Karukapparambil, the archeparchy claimed the Church has secured a stay from the district court.

Published: 28th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

church-Christians

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the landmark judgment of Kottayam additional sub-judge S Sudheesh Kumar, which prohibited the termination of the membership of the Kottayam archeparchy for marrying a Catholic from any other dioceses, kicks up discussions among legal circles, the archeparchy has called it an unfortunate judgment. 

In a press release issued by public relations officer Dr George Karukapparambil, the archeparchy claimed the Church has secured a stay from the district court. The legal cell of the Knanaya Catholic Church has also decided to place the maximum number of documents and details during the further hearing of the case. “The Church will point out the Constitutional, ecclesiastical, Canonical, and theological basis of the existence of the Knanaya community, which the sub-court did not consider,” the statement said. 

The Church observed that the sub-court’s judgment was against the centuries-long traditions of the community, which has been ecclesiastically acknowledged as well. “The case has questioned the 1,670-year-long tradition of the Church. The general sentiment in the Knanaya community is that a member of the Knanaya Church should marry from within the community.

However, in some peculiar circumstances, some of the members are forced to marry from outside the community. Those members, voluntarily seek permission from the Knanaya Church to join any other diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, before the marriage,” the PRO said in the statement. 

