STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

1,798 ASHA workers infected with COVID-19 in Kerala so far, two died

Though everyone agrees that ASHA workers are right in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, they tend to figure last while being provided with protective items.

Published: 29th May 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month.

Representational image of ASHA workers engaged in COVID-19 duty(Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Since the COVID-19 outbreak, 1,798 of the 26,700-plus Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers - the foot soldiers in the state’s battle against COVID-19 - have so far tested positive for the virus in the state.

Two of them succumbed to the disease, in Malappuram and Alappuzha. This is the figure estimated, as on May 27, by the women workforce's biggest union - the ASHA Workers' Union (CITU). “Malappuram registered the maximum cases of COVID among us, at 336, and Palakkad the least, at 40," said Prema PP, state president of the union.

A majority of the cases were reported during the second wave, she said. Malappuram tops in number of ASHA workers in the state, at over 3,000.

Though everyone agrees that ASHA workers are right in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, they tend to figure last while being provided with protective items like facemask, hand sanitiser and gloves.

"We have to buy facemask and sanitiser on our own. There won't be enough for us after doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers get them," lamented N Lakshmi, an ASHA worker in Kumbadaje panchayat in Kasaragod. 

Shajimol, an ASHA worker at Thirunelly in Wayanad, said they received 500ml of sanitiser in January and the next supply happened only after three months, and that was cut short to 250ml. The life-saving equipment provided to each health centre is short of requirement, she added. This when these women have to visit Covid positive people at their houses on a daily basis. 

An ASHA worker gets Rs 9,000 per month now, comprising an honorarium of Rs 6,000, incentive of Rs 2,000 and a COVID risk allowance of Rs 1,000. While the state government bears the honorarium, 60 per cent of the balance amount is borne by the centre.

"Our honorarium was raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000 by the previous LDF government in five years," explained Prema. Though there is a huge change in the distribution of honorarium and incentives for the past four to five months, it is not given on time even now.

In Malappuram, the incentive for March has not been distributed, as is the case with the honorarium and the incentive for April. In Kozhikode too, the incentive and honorarium for April is yet to be credited. But in Kasaragod, the same has been cleared till April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asha workers Kerala  COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp