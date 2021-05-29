STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM to depute team of MPs to Lakshadweep

The CPM state secretariat on Friday decided to depute a three-member delegation of MPs to Lakshadweep to take stock of the situation there.

Published: 29th May 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police block protesting Congress workers from entering Ernakulam Press Club where Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali was holding a news conference on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat on Friday decided to depute a three-member delegation of MPs to Lakshadweep to take stock of the situation there. The delegation will be led by Elamaram Kareem and will comprise Dr S Sivadasan and A M Ariff. The secretariat also called for a protest in front of the Lakshadweep administration offices in Kochi and Beypore on May 31 seeking a rollback of the new initiatives in Lakshadweep implemented by the administrator.

The protest will be held strictly in adherence to the Covid-19 protocol, said a press release issued by the CPM. The LDF will also organise a series of protesta seeking justice for Lakshadweep people. On June 2, LDF MPs will stage a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. On June 3, a protest gatherings will be organised in front of the Central government offices across the state, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Lakshadweep
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp