CPM to depute team of MPs to Lakshadweep

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat on Friday decided to depute a three-member delegation of MPs to Lakshadweep to take stock of the situation there. The delegation will be led by Elamaram Kareem and will comprise Dr S Sivadasan and A M Ariff. The secretariat also called for a protest in front of the Lakshadweep administration offices in Kochi and Beypore on May 31 seeking a rollback of the new initiatives in Lakshadweep implemented by the administrator.

The protest will be held strictly in adherence to the Covid-19 protocol, said a press release issued by the CPM. The LDF will also organise a series of protesta seeking justice for Lakshadweep people. On June 2, LDF MPs will stage a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. On June 3, a protest gatherings will be organised in front of the Central government offices across the state, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan.