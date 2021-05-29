STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Hurt Chennithala to Sonia Gandhi: Oommen Chandy’s posting cost dear in Kerala polls

This was one of the major reasons for the Congress’ poll debacle in the state, he said.

Published: 29th May 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pained by his removal from the Opposition leader post, Ramesh Chennithala, in a strongly worded letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said the party high command’s decision to appoint the election management committee headed by Oommen Chandy alienated Hindu voters from the party and UDF. This was one of the major reasons for the Congress’ poll debacle in the state, he said.

In the letter, he said, “Despite performing efficiently throughout the tenure, that too when the opposition activities were crippled by Covid, I was sidelined and humiliated by appointing an election management committee headed by Chandy at the fag end of my tenure, even after Chandy himself never wanted the same. That was one of the reasons for losing the Hindu votes,” he said. 

Chennithala pained over way he was shown door

He also expressed his deep pain and anguish over the way he was shown the door soon after the poll debacle. When the discussions for electing the new Congress legislative party (CLP) leader in the assembly started, Chandy asked Congress general secretary K C Venugopal personally whether there was any decision from the high command to change the CLP leader and the answer was a categorical ‘no’. “I personally asked Mallikarjun Kharge (who headed the fact-finding team) the same question and the answer was again a categorical ‘no’.”

He said if he were given any indication that the party was planning to remove him, he would have gracefully opted out. “Then, I could have publicly announced that I am opting out of the race. This would have been an honourable exit for me. I feel this was deliberately kept out of my purview and selective leaks were made to the media that I had been trying to hold on to the post, damaging my hard-earned reputation. I am deeply pained and anguished by the way the whole issue was handled. It has tarnished my image badly and had bruised my heart.”

Chennithala said that in his career spanning over 40 years, he had a blemish-less track record. There were also planted media reports that he was not enjoying the support of Sonia and Rahul, which pained him a lot, he said in the letter. He also claimed he still enjoys the majority support of the MLAs in the CLP. “But, irrespective of positions, I have always been and will be loyal to you and the party.” Chennithala reminded Sonia that he had not been properly rewarded by the party despite discharging all challenging duties assigned to him over the years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia gandhi Ramesh Chennithala congress Oommen Chandy Kerala elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp