STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs Prithviraj Sukumaran under attack for tweet against Lakshadweep reforms

Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Sangh Parivar generally adopts an intolerant attitude towards everything and they showed the same intolerance against the actor.

Published: 29th May 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday came out in support of Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who is facing cyber attack allegedly from rightwing outfits over his statement opposing reforms in Lakshadweep by the islands administration.

Vijayan alleged that the Sangh Parivar generally adopts an intolerant attitude towards everything and they showed the same intolerance against the actor.

The sentiments expressed by the actor on Lakshadweep is that of the Kerala society and this comes naturally to anyone living in the state, he said.

"Prithviraj expressed it in the right way. Like Prithviraj, everyone should be ready to come forward in such matters," the chief minister told reporters in response to a question.

Opposing the reform measures adopted by the island administrator, the actor had said he was receiving "desperate messages" from people he knew in Lakshadweep, pleading with him to draw the attention of the public to the issues there.

"How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress? How will threatening the balance of a very delicate island ecosystem with no regard for the potential consequences pave the way for sustainable development?" he had asked in a tweet.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose film "Anarkali" was shot in the islands in 2015, had appealed to the authorities to listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep and trust them to know what is better for their land.

"It's one of the most beautiful places on Earth, with even more beautiful people living there," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Lakshadweep Lakshadweep Issue Kerala CM Kerala Prithviraj Sukumaran
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp