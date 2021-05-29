Lockdown relaxations in some Kerala districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced relaxation for certain businesses and activities from lockdown restrictions.

As per this, optical shops, shops engaged in sale and repair of hearing aids and prosthetic legs, shops offering repair of gas stoves, mobile phones and computers and coir manufacturing units can function on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Vehicles carrying women’s hygiene products can ply on all days. The relaxations are not applicable in Malappuram, where triple lockdown is in force.