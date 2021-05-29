Multi-disciplinary, global standard academic centre in works: R Bindu

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is considering setting up a multi-disciplinary academic centre at the state level that offers a diverse range of courses in line with international standards, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said. In an exclusive interview to TNIE shortly after assuming office, the academic-turned-politician also said archaic rules governing universities need to be amended and the examination system would be revamped. Excerpts:

What are the government’s broad objectives in the higher education sector?

The LDF government plans to transform the state into a knowledge society that is equipped to meet the demands of the 21st century. Since higher educational institutions and universities need to function as strong pillars of a knowledge society, our efforts will be to upgrade their academic as well as infrastructure facilities to world-class standards.

Do you see any practical difficulties in achieving this objective?

Creation of a knowledge society also requires a change in mindset. Universities are functioning under archaic rules that need to be thoroughly amended in tune with the present times. The examination system also requires a total revamp. However, there are restrictions for our academic community to break away from the conventional pattern. We need to overcome these challenges.

Any specific plans for improving the quality of higher educational institutions?

We have recorded quantitative improvement in terms of availability of courses and colleges. However, qualitative improvement is still lacking. All universities and higher educational institutions will undergo extensive qualitative improvement. We will ensure that these institutions obtain at least a minimum score of 3.5 in the NAAC accreditation process. Also, self-financing institutions will be brought under a state-level accreditation mechanism.

Academics have pointed out a lack of research culture in our institutions?

We are planning to set up around 30 inter-university, inter-disciplinary centres across the state to strengthen research-oriented academic activities. A multi-disciplinary, world-class centre that offers latest and diverse courses in humanities, science, arts, performing arts and sports is being considered.

Can you elaborate further on the multi-disciplinary centre? How will it be different from existing universities?

Diversity in the programmes offered will be the USP of the proposed centre. At present, students can obtain credit by pursuing courses in allied departments under a particular school in a university. But the proposed centre will offer students the facility to pursue courses from different schools at the same time, which is a novel concept in the state. The views of internationally-renowned academics will be sought while giving final shape to the proposal.

Employability still remains a major concern in the state.

We need to focus more on education that also provides a vocation for the students in tune with his or her aptitude. Government companies like ASAP will be further strengthened to impart skills in communication, IT and selected areas of industry and service sectors to students.

You are also in charge of the Social Justice portfolio? How can it assist the higher education sector?

There are a number of students from marginalised sections of society and also students with special needs who need various forms of assistance. Transgender students too need to be encouraged to pursue higher education. The Social Justice Department can come up with specific programmes to assist these categories of students.