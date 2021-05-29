Muslim organisations appeal against HC order of quashing minority scholarships, govt urged

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Several Muslim organisations in Kerala have asked the state government to go in for an appeal against the High Court order that cancelled the 80-20 ratio for the allocation of funds for the welfare of minorities in the state.

In a news release issued here on Friday, Wisdom Islamic Mission state president PN Abdul Latheef Madani and general secretary TK Ashraf said the UDF government issued the order in 2015 to address the backwardness of the Muslims as revealed by the Sachar Commission report. There are other special packages at the central level for addressing the backwardness of minorities and it is a great injustice that a confusion has been created about the 80-20 package, it said.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala amir M I Abdul Aziz said the High Court order is an injustice to the Muslim community. Popular Front of India (PFI) said it will take the legal course against the “unnatural” court order. PFI state general secretary A Abdul Sathar said Paloli Muhammad Kutty, who headed the committee that decided the package, himself has clarified that 100 per cent of the fund was meant for Muslims.