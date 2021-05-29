STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Muslim organisations appeal against HC order of quashing minority scholarships, govt urged

There are other special packages at the central level for addressing the backwardness of minorities and it is a great injustice that a confusion has been created about the 80-20 package, it said.

Published: 29th May 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Several Muslim organisations in Kerala have asked the state government to go in for an appeal against the High Court order that cancelled the 80-20 ratio for the allocation of funds for the welfare of minorities in the state.

In a news release issued here on Friday, Wisdom Islamic Mission state president PN Abdul Latheef Madani and general secretary TK Ashraf said the UDF government issued the order in 2015 to address the backwardness of the Muslims as revealed by the Sachar Commission report. There are other special packages at the central level for addressing the backwardness of minorities and it is a great injustice that a confusion has been created about the 80-20 package, it said.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala amir M I Abdul Aziz said the High Court order is an injustice to the Muslim community. Popular Front of India (PFI) said it will take the legal course against the “unnatural” court order. PFI state general secretary A Abdul Sathar said Paloli Muhammad Kutty, who headed the committee that decided the package, himself has clarified that 100 per cent of the fund was meant for Muslims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Muslim organisations minority scholarships Kerala High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp