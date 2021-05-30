Elephant calf dies in Konni

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Leaving elephant lovers in tears, Junior Surendran, the elephant calf that was brought to the elephant camp in Konni on April 21, died on Saturday. Konni Divisional Forest Officer Syam Mohan Lal said that, when the calf was brought here, it had some health issues like indigestion and hernia. “It was not eating any food for the past three days and it was about to undergo a surgery soon for hernia. But it died on Saturday morning. The carcass was buried after a postmortem in the Uliyanad forest,” he said.

This elephant calf was found alone in a lawn called Putharipadam close to forest area under Nilambur North Forest Division on March 13 in Malappuram. The baby elephant was found by children playing on the ground and it was shifted to Konni Elephant Camp for better care and protection.