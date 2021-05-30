STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala running short of medication to meet black fungus threat?

Shortage of Liposomal Amphotericin B, used widely for treatment, has hit hosps across state

Published: 30th May 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: High demand across the country for the drug required for the treatment of Mucormycosis or Black Fungal infection has caused supply chains to run dry, with hospitals in Kerala now finding its procurement difficult, even for emergency stock. 

The shortage of Liposomal Amphotericin B, the anti-fungal drug used widely for the treatment of Black Fungus infections, has hit hospitals across the state. Private hospitals have been particularly affected. The state should continue to remain vigilant for the next two to three weeks, as cases are expected to rise, opine experts. 

Around 40 cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus infection, were reported in the state till last week. Six deaths have been recorded so far as well, due to the infection. “In Kerala, we cannot confidently arrive at a conclusion that the peak of Covid-19 second wave is over. Over the last two days, we have seen a reversal in numbers, and a downward trend is not settling down consistently. This can be due to various factors, such as the government having reduced the number of Covid tests being conducted, the reliance on antigen tests having increased, and so on. The lockdown restrictions that have been put in place have also played their role in bringing down the number of infections. However, we will be able to reach a conclusion only in a week or two,” said Rijo M John, health economist at Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR). 

Though the state government had promised to ensure the availability of medicines at all hospitals for the treatment of Black Fungus, due to high demand, especially in northern states, this has not not been met with. While earlier, private hospitals used to purchase the medicines from markets and manufacturers, due to the shortage, the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) has intervened. 

Private hospitals requiring Liposomal Amphotericin B injection can approach KMSCL with the details of the patient and lab investigation report. “The main concern is that if there is not enough stock of the injection with us, we will not be able to give proper treatment to the patients. In the case of Mucormycosis, immediate intervention and surgery are required to control the spread of the infection. These will get delayed if the medicines do not reach in time. So far, Kerala is not suffering, but keeping in account the situation in Gujarat and Maharashtra, where the number of Black Fungus cases rose two to three weeks after the peak of the second wave of Covid got over, we should be extremely vigilant and prepared,” said a pulmonologist based in Kochi. 

Though Liposomal Amphotericin B, intravenous injection, has been proven to be the most effective drug against Black Fungus infection compared to any other alternative drug, due to its shortage, doctors are searching for other alternatives. 

“In the backdrop of increasing demand for Liposomal Amphotericin B for treatment of Mucormycosis, we need to explore and identify alternative options. The Fungal Infections Study Forum (FISF) has been active regarding this. Also, we have published guidelines on the options available. Posaconazole tablets/injections, Isavuconazole tablets/injections and even Itraconazole as a last resort, have been suggested. The reasonable approach would be to ensure adequate surgical clearance, followed by 1-2 weeks of Liposomal Amphotericin B, followed by a few weeks of Posaconazole or Isavuconazole,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert.

Mucormycosis

  • Liposomal Amphotericin B is the anti-fungal drug used widely for the treatment of black fungus infections 
  • Around 40 cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus infection, were reported in the state till last week. 
  • Six deaths have been recorded so far as well, due to the infection 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala black fungus COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp