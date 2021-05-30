Lakshadweep restricts entry, tightens security cover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With political parties and human rights organisations planning to send delegations to the island to study the new reforms proposed by the administrator, the Lakshadweep administration has introduced stringent restrictions on allowing visitors.

The Lakshadweep Development Corporation has also issued an order tightening the security cover citing "intelligence inputs".

Meanwhile the political parties in the island organised an all-party meeting which formed 'Save Lakshadweep Forum' to coordinate the protests and to explore legal options to launch a united agitation against the policy changes.

In the order issued on Saturday, Lakshadweep additional district magistrate (ADM) Shashipal Dabas said entry to the island will be restricted to ensure effective COVID management considering the rise in COVID positive cases.

From Sunday, the ADM will be the singe point officer authorised for issuing entry permit to visitors. All entry permits of visitors staying in the island can be extended by one week by deputy collectors and block development officers.

On completion of the permit period, the visitors will have to return to the mainland or will have to obtain permission from the ADM. The permits will be cancelled as the visitors leave the island and they will have to obtain a fresh permit from the ADM.

'Dweep security ramped up based on intel inputs'

Lakshadweep Development Corporation managing director Sachin Sharma said in an order that the security cover of the island is being raised to Level -2 based on recent intelligence inputs. Level-2 security means heightened security for ships and ports in view of a security risk.

Appropriate additional security measures will be maintained for a period of time till the heightened risk remains. Sharma has directed officials to give special attention to suspicious movements and activities in and around the port jetties, ships and other similar places and crafts.

In the event of any suspicious movement, information should be given immediately to all concerned and superior officers. Strict access control must be ensured at all access points in the islands, ships and vital installations.

All possible support should be extended to all security and law enforcement agencies. Round the clock watch should be maintained, the order said.

Meanwhile a virtual meeting of various political party leaders decided to launch Save Lakshadweep Forum, a platform for coordination of agitations and legal fights. Representatives of all political parties in the islands including the BJP attended the meeting.

The meeting elected former MP PP Koya and former district panchayat president UCK Thangal as joint coordinators of the forum. Dr KP Mohammed Sadique will be the coordinator and CT Najumudeen and Komalam Koya will be deputy coordinators.

On Saturday, district panchayat president B Hassan issued a notice to Lakshadweep agriculture secretary AT Dhamodhar seeking an explanation within three days for unauthorised interference in the functioning of the departments under the district panchayat.

He said the proposed amendments are yet to be considered by the Union cabinet, both houses of Parliament and President of India, but the secretary has already started interfering in the departments, which amounted to degrading the protocol position of the district panchayat.