STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Wide presence of Little Bloodtail, harbinger of monsoon, seen in Kerala

In 2015, Odonate enthusiast Jeevan Jose reported the presence of a colony of Bloodtail in Kadavoor village of Ernakulam district.

Published: 30th May 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Little Bloodtail

By GOPIKA WARRIER
Express News Service

THRISSUR: A study paper published by a team of researchers in the latest issue of Journal of Threatened Taxa, has revealed that Little Bloodtail, a small and colourful dragonfly, has wide presence in the state and can be considered as a harbinger of monsoon. Existing reports indicate that the Little Bloodtail was historically known to be spotted in Tibet, Myanmar, Bangladesh and North East India. It was only in 2013 that the species was first recorded in Kannur. 

In 2015, Odonate enthusiast Jeevan Jose reported the presence of a colony of Bloodtail in Kadavoor village of Ernakulam district. Over a span of seven years, dragonfly enthusiasts sighted the species in various locations in Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki. The diminutive fly measures less than 4cm in length. The male is blood red with black markings while in females, the red is replaced by yellow. 

“The particular species of dragonfly can be spotted from the beginning of June till September. Moreover, it is the tenerals, the flies that just came out of the larvae, that are seen in the monsoon period. It is also a mystery how the larvae of these dragonflies survive during the summer, as the canals which act as the habitat for them remain dry after monsoon,” said Muhamed Sherif, who compiled the observations of Little Bloodtail from Kerala for the team. Vivek Chandran, a team member, said that dragonflies and damselflies were indicators of environmental health. 

According to K A Subramanian, scientist and officer in charge, Zoological Survey of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, “the life cycle of several species of insects are closely associated with monsoon and dragonflies are one of them. However the life cycle of little bloodtail is very closely linked with monsoon and they are found only during this season in Kerala. Hence they can be considered as a harbinger of monsoon.”

He opined that dragonflies and damselflies were well studied in Kerala since the time of Frederick Charles Fraser in 1918. “With the availability of photographic field guides and online resources, there is an increased awareness among naturalists and students. Moreover, exchange of information through social media platforms brought together enthusiasts and helped in more research,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Little Bloodtail Kerala monsoon
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp