Actor abduction case: Lockdown puts court in deadline trouble 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hampered by the lockdown, the Additional Special Sessions Court is running short of time to complete the trial in the actor abduction case before the deadline stipulated by the Supreme Court.

The six-month timeline set by the apex court ends in August. An official with the prosecution side said that more than 100 witnesses remain to be examined in the case, in which actor Dileep is an accused.

“The Supreme Court had directed that trial be completed in six months and that no more extension be sought. Accordingly, the court prepared a schedule for the trial. However, the lockdown has halted the trial and over 20 sittings couldn’t take place. While 156 witnesses have been examined, the defence witnesses need to be examined. It will be a herculean task to complete the trial by the first week of August,” the official said.

The court is set to resume the trial procedure on May 31, if the lockdown is lifted.

“The court has to prepare a new schedule for witness examination. Even if the lockdown is made partial, it will be difficult for witnesses to reach the court as travel restrictions could be in place. To meet the deadline, the witness examination has to be completed in a month,” the official said.