CPM MPs’ team denied nod to visit Lakshadweep

KOCHI: As the controversy over the sweeping new rules in Lakshadweep rages, the administration has denied permission to a delegation of CPM MPs to undertake a fact-check visit to the island and “study the impact of developmental activities and other reforms”.

“Today, the ADM (Additional District Magistrate) informed us to ‘plan the proposed visit on a later date considering the Covid situation’,” said Elamaram Kareem, leader of CPM MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

A three-member delegation of MPs from Kerala led by Kareem, V Sivadasan (Rajya Sabha) and A M Ariff had written to Praful Khoda Patel, administrator, Union Territory of Lakshadweep, on Saturday seeking permission to visit the islands for two days between May 31 and June 7 “as per the convenience of the administration and following all government guidelines”.

“Being elected Members of Parliament, it is our right to visit any place in the country and we expect the authorities concerned of the UT of Lakshadweep will facilitate our visit,” Kareem’s letter had said. But, the denial of permission, he said, was to avoid the world knowing the reality. “They wanted to delay our visit and avoid the world coming to know of the ground reality,” Kareem said. Meanwhile, the government will move a resolution in the assembly on Monday against the new regulations on the islands.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will move the resolution expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep during the zero hour of the assembly. The Opposition has already extended its support for the special resolution to be brought under Rule 118. There will be no question hour on Monday.

Earlier, the request to move a unanimous resolution was considered by the assembly’s Business Advisory Committee. The state assembly had earlier moved a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, while another one was moved against the contentious farm laws. Lawmakers cutting across party lines have extended their support to the cause of the islanders.

Reacting to the issue, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said excessive interest of the CPM and Congress over the developments in Lakshadweep is political. The collector has clarified about the development work being carried out in Lakshadweep, he said. Administrator Patel proposed a slew of new rules including a ban on meat in mid-day meals for students and disqualification of panchayat poll aspirants with more than two children.

MP to meet Amit Shah

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday with a request to recall the administrator of the islands.