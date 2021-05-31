Kerala police publish list of cops dismissed from service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police have come out with a list of members of the force who have been removed from service after being convicted in criminal and corruption cases.

According to the list, while seven police personnel were removed from service following their conviction in criminal cases, only two personnel were removed from service after being convicted in corruption cases.

The police department published the list following a Kerala High Court directive in March 2020 to publish the names and details of police officers who have been found guilty or dismissed from service for engaging in corruption or crime.

The updated list of April 20, 2021 shows that while two police personnel were removed from service in 2020 following their conviction in criminal cases, the remaining were dismissed during the 2010-2018 period.

As per the details provided in the list, Vijeesh of Kerala Armed Police(KAP) Battalion and Bahuleyan A D of SAP were removed from service in 2020 for conviction in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases.