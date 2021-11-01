15-year-old girl dies after lorry hits electric scooter in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ahilya Krishna, 15, the daughter of KPCC secretary Sathyan Kadiyangad, died in a road accident on Sunday. The incident occurred around 11.30am.

Ahilya was on an electric scooter, travelling from Perambra to Kuttiyadi on the Perambra-Kuttiyadi road at Koothali here, when she was hit by a lorry going in the same direction.

She was a Class 10 student of St Francis School. Sathyan got news of his daughter’s demise while he was at Kozhikode DCC preparing for the Indira Gandhi memorial.

Locals said several accidents have occurred on the road, but the authorities are yet to place caution boards on the stretch.

10-year-old boy drowns in overflowing canal

T’Puram: A 10-year-old boy drowned in a canal near his house at Kudappanakunnu on Sunday evening. The child S Dev, who resided with his family near the Devi temple, is suspected to have fallen into the canal while following his father Sreelal who had left the house to buy milk. According to the Fire and Rescue Services staff at the scene, the incident occurred around 4.30pm. The boy was standing outside his house watching the overflowing canal, when his father came out and told him to go inside. Subsequently, as Sreelal started walking to a shop nearby, Dev could have tiptoed out through the gate and fallen into the canal, said a fire and rescue official. When Sreelal returned home, Dev was nowhere to be seen. The officials scoured the canal for about 20 minutes and finally found the kid a kilometre downstream. Though they rushed him to a government hospital nearby, his life could not be saved.

Manhole turns death trap for auto driver

Kozhikode: A 63-year-old man was found dead in a manhole at Palazhi road in the district on Sunday. The deceased Kaipurathu Sasindran was a goods autorickshaw driver operating at Palazhi. The Pantheerankavu police, which have registered a case of unnatural death, said another person had earlier lost his life in the same place after he became unconscious and fell into the open manhole.Sasindran’s family members had reportedly started searching for him as he did not return after leaving home on Saturday. When they finally found a body in the manhole, they identified it as Sasindran’s. A doctor subsequently confirmed his death. The police suspect that Sashindran might have died after accidentally falling into the uncovered manhole, which was already filled with water due to heavy rain on

Saturday.