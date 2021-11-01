Affordable stay: PWD rest houses open for public booking from today in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The PWD rest houses in the state will be open for booking by the public from Monday. The decision was taken to provide affordable accommodation for the public. Hitherto the accommodation in rest houses was limited to government servants and politicians. As many as 1,151 rooms in 153 rest houses across the state will be available for booking.

As part of the endeavour, the PWD has instructed the officers concerned to deck up the facilities and clean the surroundings of the rest houses. In addition to this, the guest houses will also be renovated to make them conducive for public use. In the first phase, as many as 30 rest houses will be refurbished. The rooms will be renovated and furnished and other additional facilities will be incorporated. Food joints will also be set up in the rest houses.

The PWD sources said comfort stations will be built for long-distance travellers. CCTV cameras will be installed in all rest houses and centrally monitored. The KSRTC managing director has been appointed the nodal officer for centrally monitoring the CCTV network. The inauguration of the online booking will be done by Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Monday.

Manager suspended after Riyas’ visit

The minister on Sunday made a surprise visit to the PWD rest house here to assess the cleanliness ahead of the launch of online booking. The minister was disappointed over the lack of cleanliness in the kitchen, rooms as well as premises. Riyas did not hide his discontent and directed the Chief Engineer to initiate action against the manager, who was later suspended. Riyas said clear instruction was given to ensure cleanliness in PWD rest houses. “Here things were going on as if the instruction was not applicable. The entire facility was inspected and the things that are going on here are not acceptable. Those who take a position contrary to the government’s decision will not be tolerated and action will be taken against them,” Riyas said.