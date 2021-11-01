Anjana and Ansi: Tragic end to a dashing journey

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: They were preoccupied with a dashing journey of life when a road accident cut short their dreams.

The death of Ansi Kabeer, 25, and Dr Anjana Shajan 26 was reminiscent of the death of actor Monisha Unni, though Ansi and Anjana were not as popular as Monisha who died when the car in which she was travelling with her mother met with an accident near Cherthala in December 1992.

Ansi, crowned Miss Kerala in 2019 and the first runner-up Dr Anjana were in the ill-fated car that crashed into a tree near Vytilla in the small hours of Monday killing them both on the spot.

Ansi and Anjana were two young women who dreamt big. It is not their fault that death snatched their lives.

Questions like, "what were they doing at 1 am with two youths," that one came across in the comment section of some news reports, were best left unanswered or, the only answer can be, they were chasing their dreams and pursuing their passion to explore and experience life. Or such comments don't deserve answers or it is better to ignore them as Ansi said in an interview once, "I don't read my social media comments."

"In the journey of discovering myself," Anjana has described herself on her Instagram page.

The Ayurvedic Medical Association of India (AMAI), Kozhikode Zone has put up a condolence message on their Facebook page for Dr Anjana.

Anjana had acted in a short film It's a Kammal Story. An ayurvedic doctor, She was part of AMAI's Koode project of providing online counseling to reduce mental stress during the pandemic. Dr Vimal Kumar K of AMAI, Kozhikode said that she was a student of KMCT Medical College.

Ansi Kabeer in an interview to a news channel after she won the 2019 Miss Kerala crown had said, "trying itself is a success."

Going by her words, she was a go-getter. In school, she was a first-bencher. But when she entered the college campus she went on to become the chairperson and participated in cultural events even if she was not good at some.

Although she hailed from an orthodox Muslim family, failure to succeed in pageants she participated in the year 2018 made her go for beauty pageants. Her mother supported her and she was there among the audience when she won the Miss Kerala crown. Her mother Razeena swallowed some pills in a bid to end her life soon after hearing about her daughter's death.

When Ansi Kabeer won the Miss Kerala crown, Anjana was the first runner-up. Their friendship has continued till their death.

Both nurtured a dream to act in movies. After having completed her B.Tech course and been employed with a software company, Ansi wished to study more and go on an all-India tour, and reach greater heights. No doubt, Anjana too had such aspirations.

ALSO WATCH | Road accident in Kochi, Miss South India Ancy and one more dead: