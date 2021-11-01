Ansi Kabeer's mother attempts suicide after hearing about daughter's death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM / KOCHI: The mother of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, who died in a road accident in Kochi early this morning, attempted to end her life by taking poisonous pills.

Ansi's mother Razeena, a resident of Palamkonam near Alamcode, was found in an unconscious state in her house and was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Her condition is said to be stable.

Ansi was the daughter of Razeena and her husband Kabeer, who is working abroad.

The information about Ansi's death was officially intimated to a relative, who lives in the neighbourhood. When they went to Ansi's house, the door was found locked from inside. It's assumed that Razeena might have come to know about her daughter's death through some other means and tried to take the extreme step.

She was shifted to the hospital by Kadakkavoor police.



"It's time to go"

'It’s time to go', read the last post by former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, who was killed in a car accident on Monday morning near Vytilla in Kochi. Ansi, who was active on social media, had uploaded a video post on her Instagram account captioned ‘It’s time to go. In the video, she is seen happily and cheerfully walking in the meadow, enjoying nature, as she walks out of the camera view waving her hands.

Unfortunately, or coincidentally, her last words came true, leaving her followers and well-wishers in shock. The post’s comment section is flooded with condolence messages, whereas some are still in shock over her untimely demise. Netizens are also associating her death with her last caption.

The 2019 Miss Kerala winner Ansi and Anjana Shajan, who was first runner-up in the beauty pageant, died on the spot in a car accident on the Ernakulam Bypass around 1 am on Monday.

A few hours after she posted the video, her car was involved in a fatal accident, which claimed her life. Several comments on the post read that she knew it was time to go. The duo has worked together for many photoshoots and is an active social media user. Both of them posted pictures or videos of their work and personal life often. Ansi, who is from Thriuvanathaouram, has over 22,000 Instagram followers, and Anjana has over 9,000 followers.

ALSO WATCH | Road accident in Kochi, Miss South India Ancy and one more dead: