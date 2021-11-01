STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP worker killed in Chavakkad 

A BJP worker was stabbed to death at Chavakkad in Thrissur district on Sunday. The deceased is Koppara Biju, 35.

Published: 01st November 2021 03:43 AM

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  A BJP worker was stabbed to death at Chavakkad in Thrissur district on Sunday. The deceased is Koppara Biju, 35. According to Chavakkad police, Biju, who returned from the Middle East about two months ago, used to sell pet pigeons near Manathala Nagayakshi temple.

One Sajeevan had quarrelled with a gang of people on Sunday morning near Biju’s makeshift shop. It is suspected that the same gang stabbed Biju mistaking him for Sajeevan. Police said they will recover CCTV footage from the region as part of the probe. A posse of police is camping at Chavakkad. BJP has called for a hartal in Chavakkad municipality and Kadappuram panchayat on Monday to protest the death of Biju.

