HC asks Kerala govt not to allow installation of new flag posts in public places

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government not to permit the installation of new flag poles or posts on public places and roads without obtaining permission from the competent authorities.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive on a petition filed by the Mannam Sugar Mills Cooperative Limited, Panthalam seeking to remove various flagpoles erected by various trade unions before the gate of the sugar mill.

The court said that the culture of putting up flag masts by influential political parties such as other associations of people had permeated into the society very deeply. The political and other similar flag masts were being installed across the length and breadth of the state without any respite.

"This is an extremely unfortunate situation and it prevents a complete breakdown of law because there can be no doubt that any such installation can be made on any public space or the road only after obtaining necessary permission from the Local Self Government Institution or such other competent Authority," observed the court.

The court added that not merely were flag posts erected, the persons who do it thereafter seemed to think that they were in occupation and possession of the land on which it was and board and such other installations were also made next to it or along with it and this was demonstrably clear in almost every nook and corner of the state.

The court also directed the State government to conduct an audit and survey of various illegally erected flag poles across the state and furnish the court information regarding the survey. The State government should file an affidavit dealing with the legal provisions against the illegal erection of flag poles, the court said.