Kerala: Proposed anti-black magic law to make going tough for godmen, sorcerers

“Blessing” women unable to conceive, mischiefs of “kuttichathan” or sale of lucky charms on the promise of bringing good fortune.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve (File photo | Express)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  “Blessing” women unable to conceive, mischiefs of “kuttichathan” or sale of lucky charms on the promise of bringing good fortune. These and more will become punishable offences in the state under the proposed anti-black magic law — The Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practice, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill, 2019.

Mooted by the Law Reforms Commission, the proposed legislation has stringent provisions to combat superstitions and evil practices while creating awareness among people. What this means is godmen and exorcists will find going tough in Kerala.

The bill has a detailed schedule listing various offences. They include black magic, sorcery, exorcism by violent means, bounty hunting and cheating people in the name of supernatural powers and sacrifice of animals. Godmen can also be booked for subjecting women to inhuman and humiliating practices such as parading them naked or engaging in sexual activity to “bless” women who are unable to conceive. Sale of lucky charms like lamps and conches on the promise that they would bring good fortune will also become punishable.

Other practices against women that the draft proposes to criminalise are forced isolation, prohibition of entry into the village or facilitating segregation of menstruating or post-partum women.  Certain superstitious practices with religious colour, such as piercing of cheek with iron rods or arrows, are also banned. Pelting of stones at houses or pollution of food or water, under the guise of mischiefs of “kuttichathan”, will also attract punishment. 

‘Govt will take a final call on draft bill’

The minimum punishment for various offences is one-year imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine. This may go up to seven years in jail and Rs 50,000 fine depending on the severity of the crime. The bill spares certain practices associated with religions. Also, performing religious rituals at homes, temples, mosques or other religious places, which do not cause physical harm to any person, are excluded.

“The government will take a final call on the draft bill. It can amend the list of offences by addition or deletion. The bill upholds the spirit of Article 51A (h) of the Constitution that encourages the citizen to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform. Due emphasis is given to awareness programmes,” said Law Reforms Commission vicechairman K Sasidharan Nair.

