Miss South India Ansi, former Miss Kerala runner up Anjana die in road accident in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Miss South India and former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer 25, and first runner-up Miss Kerala 2019, Anjana Shajan 26, died in a road accident in Kochi's Vyttilla in the wee hours of Monday.

Ansi is a native of Alamcode in Thiruvananthapuram district and Anjana is from Thrissur.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 1.30 am on the National Highway stretch in between Vytilla and Palarivattom near Holiday Inn Hotel. The car in which Ansi and Anjana were travelling was coming from the Vytilla side and crashed into a tree after hitting a two-wheeler. As per preliminary information, other than Ansi and Anjana, Thrissur natives Abdul Rahman and Muhammad Asif were also in the car. Both are admitted to Ernakulam Medical Centre hospital with critical injuries.

Mangled remains of the car in which Ansi and Anjana were travelling

Ansi and Anjana were declared brought dead at the hospital. The two-wheeler bound person suffered minor injuries. Police have checked CCTV cameras at shops in premises and found that the car was travelling at high speed and lost control on suddenly seeing the scooter in front. The accident may have happened after they tried to evade hitting the two-wheeler.

Ansi won the Miss Kerala title in 2019 and Anjana was the first runner-up. It was in August this year that Ansi won Miss South India.

