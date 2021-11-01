STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease  

Owing to heavy rain in most parts of the state and due to the prevailing Covid situation, most of the students are continuing with digital and online education at home.

Published: 01st November 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

School kids, School reopen

Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a 20-month gap, schools across the state reopened on Monday in strict adherence to Covid protocol. In the first two weeks, classes will be held only in the forenoon session for students of Classes 1 to 7 and classes 10 and 12. Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. Owing to heavy rain in most parts of the state and due to the prevailing Covid situation, most of the students are continuing with digital and online education at home.

Owing to Covid-related restrictions, 'praveshanolsavam' - the function to welcome newcomers to schools - was a low key affair this year compared to previous years. Classes have been arranged in such a manner that only 25% of the students attend classes on a given day if the total number of students in a school is more than 1,000. Each batch has been further divided into smaller batches to avoid crowding. For Classes 1 to 7, only two students will be seated in a bench. Arrangements have been made in such a manner that each batch attends classes for three consecutive days a week followed by the next batch.

The General Education Department has not made attendance compulsory in the initial weeks. Differently abled children and those with fever and related symptoms have been asked to stay away from schools for the time being. Students who are primary contacts of Covid patients or are undergoing quarantine and whose adult family members have not been fully vaccinated have also been asked not to attend offline classes.

Majority of the school staff have been fully vaccinated. A small number of teaching and non teaching staff who have not yet taken two doses of vaccine have been advised not to come to school. The government had also insisted that staff in vehicles ferrying children to school should also be fully vaccinated.

Schools had undergone a through santisation drive over the past week. The government had also earmarked special funds for procuring masks, sanitisers and hand wash facilities in schools. Sick rooms have been set up in schools and services of healthcare workers have also been ensured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala schools reopen Schools reopening
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp