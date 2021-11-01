Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews progress of IAC Vikrant’s second sea trials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday reviewed the progress of sea trials of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant during an on-board visit on the vessel. The ship sailed out for the second sea trials on October 24.

Its maiden sea sortie was successfully undertaken in August 21. At the time, the carrier’s performance, including hull, main propulsion, PGD and auxiliary equipment was satisfactory, said a statement by the Indian Navy.

Designed by the Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design (DND), the IAC is being built at Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), a public sector entity under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPS&W). “The indigenous design and construction of the IAC by the Indian Navy and CSL is a shining example in the nation’s quest for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiative,” said the statement.

In the second phase of sea trials, detailed trials and testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronics suites, deck machinery, lifesaving appliances and ship systems will be held. After witnessing the trials, Sonowal urged CSL to ensure the ship’s timely delivery in April 2022 to realise its commissioning by August 2022 to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.