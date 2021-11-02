Allow us to live: Actor Joju George fumes over Congress' NH blockade

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-hyped Congress road blockade against the fuel price hike boomeranged on the party after actor Joju George raised his voice against the archaic mode of protest putting the lives of hundreds of motorists in disarray on Monday on the busy Vyttila-Edappally stretch of NH66 bypass in Kochi.

After being caught in the traffic jam for more than two hours, Joju came out of his car and protested the mode of agitation, saying several vehicles including ambulances and people going to their offices were stuck, and such protests would yield no results.

“I’m not affiliated to any political party. This type of protest blocking traffic will make life difficult for people, who are already hit by the pandemic. A child being taken for chemotherapy is among the people caught in the traffic,” he said.

Dramatic scenes unfolded around 11am after the actor’s vehicle, a SUV, was stuck in the traffic snarl-up due to the protest.

“I’m not supporting the fuel price hike but no one can tolerate this kind of immature act. It’s not possible to sit inside the vehicles without air-conditioning for hours. But, with the current high fuel price, it’s not possible keep the AC on for long. After the pandemic, everyone is struggling to earn a livelihood. My humble plea to all political parties is to not organise such modes of agitation. Allow us to live,” he said. Congress workers alleged the actor was drunk and abused woman protesters. Protesters broke the rear windshield of Joju’s vehicle, a Land Rover Defender.

I did not misbehave with any woman, says Joju George

Later, the police took the actor to Maradu police station and then to Tripunithura Taluk Hospital for a medical examination. However, the medical test found that he was not under the influence of liquor. “As per the High Court order, roads should not be blocked in the state for protests. Hence, I voiced my protest openly,” said Joju.

”I used to consume liquor earlier. But, I am not drunk now. I did not misbehave with any woman. I would not act that way in any circumstance as I hold women in high esteem,” Joju said. On allegation by Congress workers that Joju was making a “showoff”, Joju said: “This is not a showoff. I am an actor and I perform in movies. I can show off in films. I don’t need to perform on the streets. I expressed my protest as a taxpayer and not as an actor. For that, I have been waiting at the police station for several hours,” he added.

Following the intervention of Joju, many of the motorists who were stranded on the road due to the protest also protested against the organisers of the agitation. The actor said a few leaders present on the spot used foul language against his father and mother.

Hence, he would lodge a complaint for vandalising his car and verbally abusing his family members. The police later recorded his statement at the Maradu station. Meanwhile, the Congress workers also lodged a complaint alleging that Joju verbally abused the workers including women.