Kerala woman elopes with girlfriend a day after marriage; police find them in Madurai

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A woman who was reported missing a day after her marriage from Kerala's Thrissur district was found in Madurai along with her girlfriend even as the woman's husband suffered a heart attack and had to undergo an angioplasty procedure.

The curious incident came to light on Monday, when the police caught the 23-year-old woman, a native of Pazhuvil near Cherpu in Thrissur, from Madurai, along with her girlfriend after a six-day-long investigation. The newly-wed woman, who was brought back to her family, revealed that she wanted to elope with her girlfriend even before marriage but waited for the ceremony to get the gold jewellery from her parents.

Her husband, a native of Chavakkad in Thrissur, had filed a missing person complaint with the police after she went missing on October 25, a day after their marriage. Husband and wife had come to Cherpu to visit a commercial bank there. During the bank visit, the woman took the mobile phone from her husband and promised him to return in a while after visiting her friend. She took the two-wheeler and drove away in front of him, but never returned.

Police said the husband waited at the bank until 5 pm on the day and later filed a complaint with the police. An investigation revealed that the girl along with her girlfriend had booked a train ticket to Chennai from Thrissur on the day. But instead, the duo traveled to Kottayam by bus and boarded the train to Chennai on the next day. From Chennai, the girls went to Madurai and stayed in a hotel there.

They spent a day there but later returned to Thrissur to shift the two-wheeler parked at the railway station. They rode the two-wheeler to Ernakulam and kept it there paying an advance amount for 10 days and travelled again to Madurai.

Police said that the girls planned to spend their life in Madurai by taking up jobs in textile shops there. Interestingly, the police probe also revealed that the woman's girlfriend was also a newly-married woman and she also chose to elope taking away the gold jewellery she received for marriage.