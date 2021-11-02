Kerala woman who falsely alleged assault over 'no halal' board held for attempt to murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thushara Nandu, aka Thushara Ajith, who falsely alleged that she was assaulted for putting up a 'no halal' board in front of her eatery in Kochi, and her accomplices were arrested on charges of assaulting two persons following a clash over the ownership of an eatery.

Thushara, her husband Ajith and Appu who were on the run were arrested in an attempt to murder case, confirmed Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju on Tuesday. The police had arrested two of her accomplices on Sunday — Abin Bensus Antony, 22, and Vishnu Shivadas, 26, -- in the case.

Besides, the Infopark police on Sunday registered a case against Thushara for spreading communal hatred via social media. She had posted a video on the Facebook account Thushara Ajith Kallayil 'with an intention to ignite communal hatred', said police.

The incident occurred on the night of October 24 when Thushara, her husband and two accomplices removed a chaat kiosk in front of the restaurant ‘Dine’, run by its owner Nakul S Babu at Chil Se Food Spot at Nilampathinjimukal near Infopark, Kakkanad, in Kochi. The restaurant is near the eatery owned by Thushara which is yet to be opened.

On being questioned, Ajith and others attacked Nakul and Binoj George, a friend of Nakul, with lethal weapons. Binoj, who sustained severe injuries, had to undergo surgery.

ALSO READ: Assaulted for putting up ‘No halal’ board? Woman booked for spreading hatred with cooked up post

Subsequently, Thushara lodged a complaint claiming Nakul and Binoj attacked her and outraged her modesty. Meanwhile, Nakul approached the police with a complaint alleging that Thushara and her husband manhandled them. On investigation, the police found that the allegations levelled by Thushara were baseless.

Meanwhile, Thushara posted a video on Facebook alleging that she was assaulted for putting up the 'no halal' board. Following this, members of right-wing outfits came out in support and the post went viral on social media. According to the police, the made-up story was meant to draw media attention and mislead the inquiry against her. Thushara and her accomplices attempted to add a communal colour to the issue citing that the putting up of the board was the reason behind the attack, said police.

However, the police investigation revealed that the board was put up on the same day Nakul and Binoj were attacked. Moreover, no shop was functioning in the space which was claimed to be the eatery owned by Thushara. However, she lodged a complaint that furniture was stolen from her shop on October 24. The investigation revealed that she and her accomplices took the furniture from a nearby shop and a theft case has been registered against her and others based on the complaint of the shop owner. The police inquiry also found that what happened was a planned attack by Ajith and Thushara.

Ajith has been involved in several criminal cases including the sensational murder of Imthias, a real estate agent who was found killed inside his car in 2012, while Appu, another accused in the case, too has criminal antecedents, said the police. A clash over the ownership of the eatery resulted in injuries to the two persons. The eatery claimed to be owned by Thushara is caught in legal issues as there is a civil case pending following the argument over its ownership and operation, the police said.