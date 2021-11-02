STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orange alert declared in seven Kerala districts

The state is likely to witness more intense rain in the coming days. IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in central and southern Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:02 AM

A cyclist braves heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

 An orange alert has been issued in seven districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki — on Tuesday and Wednesday warning these districts are likely to receive 115-204 mm rainfall.  

The low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast is likely to emerge into the south-east Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours.  Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours, an IMD weather bulletin said. 

