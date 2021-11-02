STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Water level drops in Mullaperiyar dam

Currently, 2,974 cusecs of water are being released through the six shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam, in addition to the 2,330 cusecs drawn via penstocks.

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released from Mullaperiyar dam on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam has come down to 138.30ft against the full reservoir level (FSL) of 142ft owing to the increase in discharge of water during the past two days. Though the district experienced a pleasant weather during day time on Monday, isolated places received heavy rain in the evening.

Currently, 2,974 cusecs of water are being released through the six shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam, in addition to the 2,330 cusecs drawn via penstocks. The average inflow of water into the dam on Monday was 4,104.18 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the water level in Idukki reservoir remained at 94.49 percentage of the total storage capacity. On Monday, the water level in the reservoir stood at 2,398.30 ft against the FSL of 2,403ft. KSEB authorities said the release of water from Mullaperiyar dam has not increased the water level in Idukki reservoir considerably, and hence, there is no emergency situation prevailing to open the dam shutters. However, in the wake of Met department issuing orange alert in Idukki till Wednesday, a strict vigil is being kept on the water level in the dams.

Opposition, govt spar in assembly
T’Puram: The assembly witnessed heated debate on Monday over the Mullaperiyar dam issue. Moving an adjournment motion, MLA Ramesh Chennithala said people of Idukki now face twin threats — the dam and legal action if they speak against government. He asked Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine to convene a meeting of parties from Kerala and TN to reach a consensus. When CM Pinarayi Vijayan asked Chennithala to desist from whipping up a scare over the issue, Opposition leader V D Satheeshan shot back. “When LDF formed a human wall from Mullaperiyar to Arabian Sea in 2011 demanding a new dam, then Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan said 40 lakh bodies will float in the sea if anything happens to the dam. The CM should not forget this,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp