STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Removing PM Modi's photo from Covid certificate 'dangerous proposition': Kerala HC

Justice N Nagaresh made the observation when the petition filed by Peter Mayaliparambil, Kottayam against depicting PMs photo in the certificate came up for hearing.

Published: 03rd November 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate

Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that the plea for removing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the COVID vaccination certificate is a very dangerous proposition.

Justice N Nagaresh made the observation when the petition filed by Peter Mayaliparambil, Kottayam against depicting PMs photo in the certificate came up for hearing.

When the case came up for hearing, the court orally observed that "This is a very dangerous proposition. Tomorrow someone can come here and protest that they don't like Mahatma Gandhi, and seek the removal of the image from our currency saying it's their blood and sweat and they don't want to see his face on it. What will happen then?"

Then the counsel replied that the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was printed on currency as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Regulations, while the Prime Minister's photograph was not affixed based on any statutory provision.

The centre government counsel sought more time to file a statement in the matter and the Court posted the case to be taken up on November 23.

The petition stated that a photograph of the Prime Minister on the Covid-19 vaccination Certificate serves no utility. It is a certificate issued merely to confirm the status of vaccination of a person. The photograph of the Prime Minister has no relevance in such a certificate as can be seen from such certificates issued by other countries. Any additional messaging or motivation in a certificate is irrelevant as the recipient of the certificate is already convinced of its utility and has taken the vaccination voluntarily. Further messaging in a certificate is no more than ‘preaching to the converted.’

The petitioner has paid for his vaccination. There is no subsidy or largesse of the government in providing the vaccination. In fact, it was the non-availability of free vaccine slots that led to the petitioner opting for the paid vaccination. The state has no right to claim the credit by inserting a photograph of the Prime Minister in the certificate issued to a paid vaccine recipient. Even if the photograph of the Prime Minister carries with it a mere motivational message, the petitioner wants to be spared of it, stated in the petition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Narendra Modi COVID vaccination certificate
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp